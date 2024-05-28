Boys in Gold Travel to FC Cincinnati for Mid-Week Match

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Looking For Firsts - The Boys in Gold will hit the road and looking for firsts in a few categories this year. Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali will be looking to grab his first win since stepping in as interim Head Coach on May 16. The Boys in Gold will also be looking to put an end to their road woes this season by earning their first win on the road.

Historically Even - Since the Boys in Gold's inauguration to Major League Soccer, Nashville has faced off against Cincinnati six times across MLS regular season competition, holding a record of 2W-2D-2L. Nashville's last point at Cincinnati was earned in July 2022 in a 1-1 draw, with their last win coming from a 6-3 showing in October 2021.

Opposition Player to Watch

Reigning 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano "Lucho" Acosta hasn't skipped a beat since winning the award in November of 2023. The Cincinnati Captain currently sits at the top of the league in key passes (54) and is tied for second in assists (10). Containing Acosta is going to be key for the Boys in Gold on defense if they are to limit Cincinnati's attack while going for three points on the road.

Nashville SC @ FC Cincinnati

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 17

Wednesday, May 29 | 6:30 p.m. CT

TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

Match Page | Match Stream | Neighborhood Pubs

The Boys in Gold are headed to Cincinnati to take on FC Cincinnati for the first time this season to cap off the month of May.

Key Storylines

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.