CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United Wednesday at Stade Saputo
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal will play its last home match before the international break on Wednesday, when it takes on D.C. United at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
In their last meeting on March 30, the Montrealers lost 1-0 at Audi Field, conceding a late second-half Pedro Santos goal. Overall, CF Montréal has a 9-10-9 record against the visitors, with a 5-4-3 record at Stade Saputo.
D.C. United currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, having picked up 18 points in 15 games.
Named MLS Player of the Matchday in mid-May following his second hat-trick of the season against Atlanta, striker Christian Benteke continues to lead his team's attack with 11 goals in 13 games. The team's second-highest scorers (10 players) are all tied on one goal apiece.
Troy Lesesne's team has just one win and two draws away from home this season. D.C. will be looking to pick up points in a second consecutive match after playing to a 1-1 draw last weekend against Chicago.
Due to the Fuego Fuego music festival, please take note of the modified access around Stade Saputo on match day. This route and the corresponding signage will be in effect until May 29.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2024
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Continues Stretch of Three Matches in Seven Days Wednesday at FC Cincinnati - Nashville SC
- Boys in Gold Travel to FC Cincinnati for Mid-Week Match - Nashville SC
- Rapids Look to Avenge Only Shutout of Season in Second Meeting with Houston Dynamo - Colorado Rapids
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Wrap up May - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United Wednesday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against FC Dallas on Wednesday, May 29 - LA Galaxy
- GA 100 Grows Investment to 30 Fields as Atlanta United Community Fund Awards Grants to Seven Additional Organizations - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Welcomes Whitecaps on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Tigres UANL Confirmed for 9th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, June 30 - LA Galaxy
- Unity off the Pitch: Leagues Cup 2024 Aims to Score Big against Food Insecurity - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Aim for Eighth Straight Win in Match with Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2024 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Sets U.S. Television and Streaming Details, Playoff Sites - Orlando City SC
- Match the Energy: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas Called in to Slovakia National Team - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC - May 29, 2024 - Orlando City SC
- Our Home Becomes First-Ever Snack Partner of LAFC - Los Angeles FC
- Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 17 - MLS
- Unity off the Pitch: Leagues Cup 2024 Aims to Score Big against Food Insecurity - Inter Miami CF
- Captain Héctor Herrera Unveiled as Leagues Cup United against Hunger Ambassador - Houston Dynamo FC
- Unity off the Pitch: Leagues Cup 2024 Aims to Score Big against Food Insecurity - D.C. United
- Union Sports & Entertainment Announce Strategic Investment in Lyngby Boldklub of the Danish Superliga - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Week on Road Wednesday at Seattle - Real Salt Lake
- The Pitch: Columbus on the Verge of FIFA Club World Cup - MLS
- Orlando City SC to Honor Lions' Great Kaká as First-Ever Inductee to Club's "Legends' Terrace" on July 6 - Orlando City SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Cedric Teuchert - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United Wednesday at Stade Saputo
- Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canadian National Team
- CF Montréal Draws Nashville SC, 0-0
- CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday
- CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC Wednesday in Canadian Championship Return Leg