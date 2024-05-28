CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United Wednesday at Stade Saputo

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will play its last home match before the international break on Wednesday, when it takes on D.C. United at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

In their last meeting on March 30, the Montrealers lost 1-0 at Audi Field, conceding a late second-half Pedro Santos goal. Overall, CF Montréal has a 9-10-9 record against the visitors, with a 5-4-3 record at Stade Saputo.

D.C. United currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, having picked up 18 points in 15 games.

Named MLS Player of the Matchday in mid-May following his second hat-trick of the season against Atlanta, striker Christian Benteke continues to lead his team's attack with 11 goals in 13 games. The team's second-highest scorers (10 players) are all tied on one goal apiece.

Troy Lesesne's team has just one win and two draws away from home this season. D.C. will be looking to pick up points in a second consecutive match after playing to a 1-1 draw last weekend against Chicago.

Due to the Fuego Fuego music festival, please take note of the modified access around Stade Saputo on match day. This route and the corresponding signage will be in effect until May 29.

