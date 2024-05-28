St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Cedric Teuchert

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Cedric Teuchert

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC bolstered their attack with the signing of German midfielder Cedric Teuchert to a two-year deal through June 2026 with a club option for the remainder of 2026. Teuchert will occupy an international roster spot and have a contract designation of a Target Allocation Money player. He will be available for selection beginning July 18, the start of MLS' Summer Transfer Window.

"Cedric is a proven goal scorer that will help improve our roster," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His quality on the ball, whether it is dead-ball opportunities or inside the box, is a strength that will be beneficial for the team."

Teuchert, 27, spent his last two-and-half seasons with Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga (German second division) with back-to-back double-digit goal contributions. The German midfielder arrived to Hannover in January of 2022 and tallied two goals and two assists in 15 matches across all competitions. He then recorded career bests in both goals, 14, and assists, 4, in 30 matches during the 2022-23 season and followed up with 12 goals and three assists in 28 matches in the 2023-24 season.

Prior to Hannover 96, Teuchert played in the Bundesliga for two clubs, a year-and-a-half with FC Shalke 04 and a year-and-a-half with Union Berlin. He tallied 15 matches, including two Champions League matches, during his time at Shalke. Teuchert accrued three goals and one assist in 30 Bundesliga matches and one assist in four matches among European Conference League matches while at Union Berlin.

Teuchert joins Eduard Löwen, who was a former teammate at both club and country, in St. Louis. Teuchert and Löwen played 20 matches together at 1. FC Nuremberg at the club level and then eight matches at the youth national team level with the Under-21 and Olympic National team.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY signed Cedric Teuchert to a two-year deal through June 2026 with a club option for the remainder of 2026. Teuchert will occupy an international roster spot and have a contract designation of a Target Allocation Money player.

CEDRIC TEUCHERT

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Coburg, Germany

Country: Germany

Birthdate: 01/14/1997

Age: 27

Height: 5'10''

Previous Club: Hannover 96

