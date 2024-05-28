Revolution Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas Called in to Slovakia National Team

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution goalkeeper Henrich Ravas has been named to the Slovakia National Team roster for its preparatory training camp ahead of the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Ravas will join the Slovakia team in Austria after the Revolution's MLS match at Nashville SC on Saturday, June 1. The 32-player squad will play two warm-up matches before the final 26-man roster will travel to Germany for the championship: Wednesday, June 5 against San Marino, and Sunday, June 9 against Wales.

Ravas, the only MLS player on Slovakia's preliminary roster for UEFA Euro 2024, has made eight league starts in his first season with the Revolution, with four additional starts in the Concacaf Champions Cup campaign. The 26-year-old backstop has recorded four clean sheets in all competitions. Ravas is in search of his first senior cap with Slovakia as he continues to receive a steady stream of call-ups to the national team, having dressed for 10 of the nation's 12 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches in 2023. Ravas was most recently selected for two friendlies in March 2024.

The Revolution will visit Nashville SC at GEODIS Park this Saturday, June 1 for an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Portuguese commentary available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

NOMINATION FOR SLOVAKIA'S PREPARATORY CAMP IN AUSTRIA

GOALKEEPERS

Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United)

Marek Rodák (FC Fulham)

Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution)

Dominik Takáč (Spartak Trnava)

DEFENDERS

Peter Pekarík (Hertha BSC Berlin)

Michal Tomič (Slavia Prague)

Matúš Kmeť (AS Trenčín)

Norbert Gyombér (US Salernitana 1919)

Denis Vavro (FC Copenhagen)

Milan Škriniar (Paris Saint-Germain)

AdamObert (Cagliari Calcio)

Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Vernon De Marco (Hatta Club)

Sebastián Kóša (Spartak Trnava)

MIDFIELDERS

Jakub Kadák (FC Luzern)

Matúš Bero (VfL Bochum)

Juraj Kucka (ŠK Slovan Bratislava)

Tomáš Rigo (Baník Ostrava)

Patrik Hrošovský (KRC Genk)

Stanislav Lobotka (SSC Napoli)

Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona)

Dominik Hollý (FK Jablonec)

László Benes (Hamburger SV)

FORWARDS

Dávid Ďuriš (Ascoli Calcio)

Tomáš Suslov (Hellas Verona)

Ivan Schranz (Slavia Praha)

Róbert Boženík (Boavista FC)

David Strelec (ŠK Slovan Bratislava)

Róbert Polievka (MFK Dukla Banská Bystrica)

Ä1/2ubomír Tupta (Slovan Liberec)

Leo Sauer (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Lukáš Haraslín (AC Sparta Prague)

SUBSTITUTES

Ä1/2ubomír Belko (MŠK Žilina)

Richard Ludha (FK Teplice)

Marek Kristián Bartoš (FK železiarne Podbrezová)

Tomáš Nemčík (Rosenborg BK)

Peter Pokorný (Slask Wroclaw)

Artur Gajdoš (AS Trenčín)

Erik Jirka (FC Viktoria Plzeň)

Adrián Kaprálik (Górnik) Zabrze)

Tomáš Bobček (KS Lechia Gdansk)

Erik Prekop (Bohemians Praha 1905)

Adam ZreÄžák (Warta Poznaň)

