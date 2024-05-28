Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Wrap up May
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, May 29, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium . Houston defeated Colorado earlier this season with a late stoppage time goal from defender Brad Smith.
Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen will serve a one-match suspension on Wednesday for yellow card accumulation.
Before the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, June 1, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Houston defeated Portland 1-0 at home earlier this season.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
