Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Wrap up May

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, May 29, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium . Houston defeated Colorado earlier this season with a late stoppage time goal from defender Brad Smith.

Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen will serve a one-match suspension on Wednesday for yellow card accumulation.

Before the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, June 1, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Houston defeated Portland 1-0 at home earlier this season.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

