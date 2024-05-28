Inter Miami CF Set for Midweek Action against Atlanta United on Wednesday

Inter Miami CF (10W-2L-4D, 34 points) is set for back to back MLS regular season home fixtures this week, with the team first set to host Atlanta United (3W-7L-4D, 13 points) on Wednesday, May 29. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Previous Match

Inter Miami extended its unbeaten run to 10 in MLS regular season action - the longest such run in Club history - with a 1-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The win also extended another Club record, as it meant the team is now unbeaten in its last five road matches. Inter Miami was led to the result by a goal and an assist from Robert Taylor, while Leonardo Campana chipped in with another goal.

MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Taylor

Taylor was selected for the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 of the 2024 MLS regular season. This honor came in recognition following his exceptional outing on Saturday night, which was instrumental in securing a valuable 1-2 victory on the road for the Herons against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first-ever matchup between the sides.

Unbeaten Run

The team's current 10-match unbeaten streak (seven wins, three draws) is the longest unbeaten run in Club history in MLS regular season action. In that stretch, Inter Miami has remained unbeaten in its past five road games, a Club-record, and in its last five home matches, one game shy of the Club's longest unbeaten run at home in MLS. With a win on Wednesday over Atlanta United, Inter Miami would equal the team's longest unbeaten run in its home ground in league play, which has been previously achieved on three separate occasions.

Additionally, the team's current streak this 2024 MLS regular season is the second longest unbeaten streak in Club history behind the 12 game unbeaten run across all competitions from July 21 to Sept. 9 in 2023.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (10W-2L-4D) will enter the midweek matchup against Atlanta currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 34 points (one point ahead of second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 38 goals (eight more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (5).

Striker Luis Suárez leads the team in goals this regular season with 11 and is tied for second place among the league top scorers. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is the team's second leading scorer with 10 goals and is fourth in the league among the leading scorers. Additionally, Messi leads the team and the league in assists this regular season with 12.

Player Records and Milestones

Messi and Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 27 across all competitions (24 in MLS) and Messi 23 (11 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi (14 in MLS) and Taylor (13 in MLS) , meanwhile, lead the team with the most assists in Club history with 19 across all competitions each.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 92 across all competitions. In terms of MLS appearances, Victor Ulloa (one in playoffs) and Taylor (one in playoffs) are first with 74 , while Callender is second with 73 (one in playoffs each). With an appearance against Atlanta, Taylor would become the player with most MLS appearances in Club history.

Previously Against Atlanta United FC

Wednesday's matchup will present the 13th matchup in Club history across all competitions against Atlanta United. In all, Inter Miami has recorded five wins, four losses and three draws. Additionally, Inter Miami has an undefeated record at home against Atlanta to date, with four wins and two draws in the previous matchups between the sides in South Florida. Last time out at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami earned an emphatic 4-0 win in the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage last July.

Notable Connections

Wednesday's matchup may present reunions for members of both sides. Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino previously served as the head coach of Atlanta United from 2016 to 2018, during which time he led his former club to an MLS Cup title in 2018. Versatile midfielder Julian Gressel, meanwhile, played for Atlanta from 2017 to 2019 - two of those season's under Martino's tutelage - and helped the team win the 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup titles, while also earning MLS Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 after a stellar breakout season.

Additionally, captain Messi may face one his Argentina national team teammates in Atlanta's Thiago Almada. The pair have played three matches together for their country.

Scouting Atlanta United

Atlanta United will visit Chase Stadium after falling 0-1 at home to LAFC last Saturday. In all, the Five Stripes have recorded three wins, seven losses and four draws for a total 13 points this regular season and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the team in goals this MLS campaign with five, while midfielder Saba Lobjanidze has the most assists with three.

