Unity off the Pitch: Leagues Cup 2024 Aims to Score Big against Food Insecurity
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On World Hunger Day, Leagues Cup, the first in-season World Cup-style club tournament uniting all Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX clubs, proudly announces the groundbreaking program, United Against Hunger, will continue to expand in 2024, providing meals and support to those in need in all 47 clubs' communities throughout North America.
Recognizing the urgent issue of food insecurity in our societies, Leagues Cup intends to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families lacking access to affordable and nutritious food. Leveraging the power of soccer, Leagues Cup strives to create positive change and uplift the communities where we live and play.
According to the USDA, more than 44 million Americans, including 13 million children, face food insecurity, struggling to obtain sufficient nourishment. Similarly, in Canada, 6.9 million people in the ten provinces, including almost 1.8 million children, lived in a food-insecure household in 2022, according to PROOF, a study by University of Toronto researchers. In Mexico, 44 million people or 34.5% of the population, live in food poverty, according to data collected by Mexico's National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) in 2022.
Leagues Cup, MLS, and LIGA MX reiterate their commitment to making a significant impact in reducing food insecurity. Throughout the tournament, for every match ticket sold, two (2) meals will be donated to those in need in North America. Organizers, with the support of fans throughout the month-long tournament, donated 2.2 million meals in 2023. Leagues Cup has set the combined goal of 4.5 million donated meals for its first two editions.
To ensure the effectiveness of its efforts, Leagues Cup has partnered with renowned community organizations dedicated to fighting hunger. In the United States, Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, will work alongside tournament organizers. In Mexico, Bancos de Alimentos de México, a network of food banks, will contribute their expertise. In Canada, Leagues Cup's partnership with Second Harvest will support efforts to alleviate food insecurity in the country.
