Orlando City SC to Honor Lions' Great Kaká as First-Ever Inductee to Club's "Legends' Terrace" on July 6

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Today, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride announced the creation of "Legends' Terrace", a permanent display at INTER&Co Stadium that will honor those who have made a lasting impact in the two clubs' history.

As part of the Lions' 10th season in Major League Soccer, Orlando City will honor Brazilian icon and the team's first captain, Kaká, as the first-ever Legends' Terrace inductee. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and 2007 Ballon d'Or winner will be celebrated at Legends Night: Kaká , a newly-announced theme night for the Lions' match against D.C. United on July 6, with the legend inducted in front of the fans in a post-game ceremony. The match will be presented by financial super app Inter&Co, which also holds the naming rights to the downtown Orlando stadium.

"Long before our family became stewards of this great club, there were many who laid the foundation and built Orlando City to become what it is today. In unveiling this new addition to INTER&Co Stadium and celebrating our 10 years in Major League Soccer this season, there was no one more deserving than Kaká to be the first-ever inductee into our Legends' Terrace," said Club Chairman Mark Wilf. "Kaká's impact on the game, not just here in the City Beautiful but throughout the global soccer landscape, is one that will be felt for a very long time, and we are proud to permanently recognize his contributions and legacy as an Orlando City Lion. We look forward to celebrating him alongside our fans on July 6."

Legends Night: Kaká will take place 10 years and five days from when Kaká was announced as the team's first Designated Player in front of a record-breaking crowd at downtown Orlando's Wall Street Plaza on July 1, 2014. From Fan Zone to the end of the match, the evening will celebrate the Brazilian and his lasting impact on Orlando City and the greater Orlando community.

"I want to thank Orlando City SC for this incredible honor of being the first-ever inductee into the Legends' Terrace. My time with the club was filled with unforgettable moments and immense pride, both on and off the field," said Kaká. "The love and support from the fans, ownership, my teammates, staff, and the entire Orlando community have left a lasting impact on me. This recognition is a testament to our shared journey, and I am truly grateful to be part of the Orlando City and MLS family forever."

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to enjoy a free concert from two-time Latin GRAMMY award winner Jota Quest, a concert offered by Inter&Co to celebrate the local community, while reliving some of Kaká's best moments in purple throughout the game. The Jota Quest concert will take place in the Publix Mane Street Plaza starting 5:30 p.m.

The concert will be free, with limited capacity inside the Fan Zone and fans asked to RSVP to the event at the link here.

"At Inter&Co, we believe in supporting our community and fostering unity through engaging events. That's why we are proud to partner with Orlando City SC for an exciting evening on July 6," said João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co. "Let's celebrate our Central Florida community, support multicultural artists, and create lasting memories together."

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative items from the night, including limited-edition merchandise and apparel.

The inaugural captain for the franchise, Kaká led the Lions from 2015 to 2017, making history on March 8, 2015 by scoring the first MLS goal in Club history - a stoppage time set piece equalizer against NYCFC in front of 62,510 at the Florida Citrus Bowl.

Over his three seasons in the City Beautiful, Kaká totaled 78 appearances across all competitions, with 25 goals and 22 assists, with both ranking fourth all-time in Club history. Kaká was named an MLS All-Star in each of his three seasons in Orlando, in addition to being named the MVP in his first appearance in 2015. His final match in purple came on November 4, 2017, in the "Fuerza Puerto Rico" friendly, a charity match against the Puerto Rican national team that raised money to aid recovery efforts for the island following the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

Kaká's time with the Lions culminated a decorated club and international career. On the international stage, the Brazilian midfielder led his nation to the 2002 FIFA World Cup title and, in addition to his 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year award, was a three-time FIFPro World XI honoree, a FIFA Confederations Cup champion in both 2005 and 2009, and was named to the TIME 100 in both 2008 and 2009.

Domestically, Kaká began his professional career with his youth club São Paulo where he played from 2000-03, before joining Italian power AC Milan from 2003-09, amassing nearly 200 appearances. The midfielder then joined Spain's iconic Real Madrid from 2009-13, eventually returning to AC Milan until his move to Orlando. Kaká's contributions led to him receiving numerous accolades no matter where he played, becoming a Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup winner with AC Milan in 2007 - winning the Golden Ball in the latter tournament - a La Liga and Copa del Rey winner with Real Madrid, and honored as a three-time UEFA Team of the Year member, among many other accolades.

