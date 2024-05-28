GA 100 Grows Investment to 30 Fields as Atlanta United Community Fund Awards Grants to Seven Additional Organizations

ATLANTA - The Atlanta United Community Fund (AUCF), an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, today announced it has awarded $815,000 in grants for the next phase of the GA 100 campaign to seven organizations to create up to 11 mini-pitches. The GA 100 campaign is a pitch-build program with a goal of constructing up to 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across Georgia. The latest round of grants raises the total number of mini-pitches either completed or in-development to 30, while spanning across 22 different non-profit organizations. AUCF is now accepting requests for proposals in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for a matching grant of up to $100,000 per mini-pitch.

To learn more about GA 100 including how to apply for a grant, visit atlutd.com/ga100. The deadline for proposal submissions is Aug. 10, 2024.

More than $800,000 in grants will be committed to the following seven organizations to build 11 mini-pitches across the state:

Upper90 will receive $50,000 to repurpose a warehouse in Lawrenceville into a futsal court in partnership with New City Church and Path United - this marks the fourth GA 100 mini-pitch for Upper90.

City of Doraville will use $100,000 to replace two existing mini-pitches at Bernard Halpern Park in Doraville.

Atlanta Youth Soccer Association will utilize $300,000 to construct four fields, two grass and two turf, at Toomer Elementary in Atlanta.

Greater Dalton Chamber Foundation will receive $100,000 to install one hard-court mini-pitch at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton in conjunction with Dalton Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Dalton.

United Way of Colquitt County, in partnership with Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Rec Authority, will use its $65,000 grant for the construction of a hard-surface pitch in Moultrie's William Bryant Park complete with field, lighting and seating.

Hope Global Initiative will receive $100,000 to remodel and expand an outdoor basketball court into a hard-surface, multi-sport playing space at the Verona Rosser Hope Center in Newnan.

Corners Outreach will install a grass mini-pitch at its new Corners Community Center in Norcross through a $100,000 grant.

GA 100 launched in 2020 when AUCF awarded $1.6 million to LISC to lead installation of the first phase of mini-pitches across the state of Georgia. Seventeen organizations received grants to build the initial 20 pitches. In 2023, AUCF increased its investment in the project when it awarded an additional $3.36 million to LISC to construct an additional 30 mini-pitches, committing to the creation of up to 50 mini-pitches throughout the state.

Select organizations that have demonstrated their ability to raise cash funds or in-kind support will be awarded the matching grant of up to $100,000. Upon completion of this phase, the project is expected to reach its midway point of 50 mini-pitches. Organizations from all corners of Georgia have been awarded grants including Augusta, Brunswick, Bainbridge, Canton, Cedartown, Gainesville, Hogansville, Mableton, Savannah and more.

LISC - the nation's leading community development support organization - identifies local, nonprofit and community-based agencies wishing to build or refurbish soccer mini-pitches at schools, neighborhood parks and other recreation spaces in Georgia neighborhoods. Once approved by AUCF, the local organizations receive financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of mini-pitches in their communities. The organizations then oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

AUCF is led by a committee of Blank Family of Businesses associates who inform funding priorities, evaluate grant applications, conduct site visits and monitor the impact of their grants.

