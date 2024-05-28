Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 4-4-3 against Miami in MLS play: 4-1-1 at home and 0-3-2 on the road in the series. Atlanta won the most recent meeting between the teams, a 5-2 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

Atlanta ranks in the top-10 in MLS in a number of defensive categories through 14 matches. The team ranks sixth in fewest clear cut chances allowed (13), tied for sixth in fewest goals conceded (17) and shots faced on target (64), and eighth in aerial duel winning percentage (53.24%). Atlanta's defense will be tested Wednesday, as Miami is the highest scoring team in MLS with 38 goals.

In attack, Atlanta's 85.71% clear cut chance conversion rate leads the league. Creating and capitalizing on chances will be a key against a Miami side that is 5-1-2 at home this season.

