LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Tigres UANL Confirmed for 9th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, June 30

LOS ANGELES - Coming off the 2024 LIGA MX Clausura championship match on Sunday, May 26, LIGA MX, in conjunction with TelevisaUnivision, announced today the official matchup for the 2024 Campeón de Campeones. The ultimate Mexican soccer championship will be between recently crowned two-time tournament winner Club América and Tigres, the defending Campeón de Campeones champion from 2023. The two teams are set to face off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, June 30, to determine the absolute champion of LIGA MX for the 2023-24 season.

Club América earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the LIGA MX Final on May 26, to clinch the 2024 Clausura 2-1 on aggregate. After defeating Pachuca 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 25, 2023, Tigres will face Club América in the 2024 edition of the competition. Campeón de Campeones is the emblematic Mexican championship match between the winners of the two most recent league tournaments and is making its return to Los Angeles in the ninth edition of the marquee event played in the United States and the eighth edition of the match played at Dignity Health Sports Park .

Tickets for the event are available on AXS.com and by calling 877.3GALAXY (342.5299). LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members and groups of 10+ will receive $5 off tickets when they call 877.3GALAXY (342.5299) to secure their group seats.

The Campeón de Campeones match will broadcast live on Univision, TUDN, TUDN Radio and the TUDN app at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

LIGA MX and TelevisaUnivision have partnered with AEG Sports and the LA Galaxy for the management of the event. Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for Campeón de Campeones, will be announced at a later date.

Campeón de Campeones is a part of the Festival de Campeones weekend which includes the Uforia Concierto de Campeones presented by Metro by T-Mobile as well as Balón de Oro de la Liga MX. The Festival De Campeones event are all sponsored by Liga MX's official sponsors - Expedia, Hyundai, Metro by T-Mobile, Patria and State Farm.

