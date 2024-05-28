Nashville SC Continues Stretch of Three Matches in Seven Days Wednesday at FC Cincinnati

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville SC continues a congested run of play when the club travels to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Here are five things to know for Wednesday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 the Zone .

1. Wednesday night's match is the midpoint in a stretch of three games in seven days for the Boys in Gold. Following its trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, the club will cap off its three-match week on Saturday, June 1 when the New England Revolution visit GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT. Saturday evening's match at The Castle is presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine and will celebrate Pride Month.

2. The last time Nashville SC traveled to FC Cincinnati, the team was in the midst of its historic run to the inaugural Leagues Cup final. On Aug. 4, 2023, the Boys in Gold defeated their Cincinnati hosts 5-4 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 regulation draw in the LC23 Round of 32.

3. During regular season play, Nashville SC's series history with FC Cincinnati is all square at two wins, two losses, and two draws apiece. The clubs will meet again at GEODIS Park on Sept. 21 to conclude their 2024 Major League Soccer regular season slate.

4. This week, Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (eight caps) was named to the Canadian Men's National Team for the June friendly window in advance of the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024. Shaffelburg joins defender Shaq Moore (United States) as Boys in Gold to be named to international rosters for June.

5. Following Saturday's match, the Boys in Gold won't play again until June 15 at the New York Red Bulls due to the international break. Five of Nashville's first seven post-break matches will be played on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.