Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 17

Cincinnati Continues Remarkable Run

Behind an MLS Player of the Matchday performance from Luca Orellano on Saturday, FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC, 4-3, in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion to extend their winning streak to seven matches. Reigning Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta picked up an assist in the winning effort, which extended his goal contribution streak to nine games. The crafty midfielder has recorded a goal contribution in 12 of the club's 15 matches this season.

With a win against Nashville SC on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Cincinnati would become the second team in MLS history to win at least eight consecutive games in a single season (excluding the shootout era). The longest single-season winning streak in the post-shootout era is owned by the 2018 Seattle Sounders, who won nine consecutive games from July 21 to Sept. 15, 2018.

Charlotte Keeping the Sheets Clean

Behind the sensational play of goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, Charlotte FC is unbeaten across their last five matches (3-0-2) and has not allowed a goal in any of those five matches. In his third season with the club, Kahlina leads MLS with seven clean sheets in 15 matches, which ties his previous personal high set in 2022.

With a shutout against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Charlotte would become the fourth team in MLS history to record at least six consecutive shutouts in the same season and the first to do so since 2022 New York City FC (May 1 - 28). The 2007 Houston Dynamo hold the record with seven consecutive shutouts from June 21 to July 15, with goalkeepers Pat Onstad - the current general manager of the Dynamo - and Zach Wells tending the net during the streak.

Navarro the Man Behind Rapids Rise

In the club's 3-3 draw against Minnesota United FC on Matchday 16, Colorado Rapids striker Rafael Navarro helped kickstart a second-half comeback, scoring in the 62nd minute, just nine minutes before Kévin Cabral's game-deciding equalizer in the 71st. The goal marked Navarro's fifth consecutive match with a goal and the Brazilian striker sits just one goal shy of club history.

With a score against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Navarro would tie John Spencer (six, June 14 - July 9, 2003) for the most consecutive matches with a goal in Rapids history. Navarro leads the club and is tied for fifth in MLS with nine goals this season.

Rusnák Eyes Historic 50-50 Milestone

Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák registered an assist - his fifth of the season - in the club's 2-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday. The assist was the 50th of Rusnák's prosperous MLS career, as he became the 13th active player to eclipse the 50-assist milestone.

As he gets set to face his former club, Real Salt Lake, on Saturday night (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Rusnák currently sits at 49 career goals and 50 career assists and will join some elite company with his next score. With a goal, the midfielder would become the fifth active player to record 50 goals and 50 assists in MLS regular-season play, joining LAFC's Kei Kamara (155 goals, 57 assists), the LA Galaxy's Diego Fagúndez (71 goals, 73 assists), FC Cincinnati's Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta (65 goals, 88 assists), and Austin FC's Ethan Finlay (59 goals, 52 assists).

