MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Atlanta's match against LAFC on May 25.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 81st minute of LAFC's match against Atlanta United on May 25.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC forward Mounsef Bakrar for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the third minute of New York City's match against the New England Revolution on May 25.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC forward João Klauss for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 50th minute of St. Louis' match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 25.

