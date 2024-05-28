Our Home Becomes First-Ever Snack Partner of LAFC

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced industry-leading snack brand Our Home as "The Official Snacking Partner" of LAFC. The Our Home snack family is dedicated to nourishing families and communities by putting snacks into the hands of those who want and need them most. At every home match, fans can find Popchips, YOU NEED THIS, and Food Should Taste Good products available at various points throughout BMO Stadium.

"We are excited to kick off this partnership with Our Home," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "We love working with brands that share our deep commitment to our community, and look forward to offering Our Home snacks throughout BMO Stadium."

"Los Angeles has a special place in our heart at Our Home and we are thrilled to extend those roots even more by announcing our first major sports partnership, becoming an Official Snack Partner of LAFC," says Marshall Osborne, Chief Growth Officer of Our Home. "We were excited to find a partner who saw the benefit of offering a variety of better-for-you snacks to their fans. Whether they are fueling up to lead cheers for the 3252, or simply taking in their first match at BMO Stadium, fans can happily snack their way to a victory for the Black & Gold."

The partnership goes beyond having mouth-watering snacks at the stadium. Our Home will join LAFC as a force for good in the community by supporting the club's social impact causes and projects. Our Home will donate thousands of snacks to LAFC's community initiatives, ranging from youth clinics to community outreach programs. Our Home will also hold promotions and giveaways at select retail partners throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

