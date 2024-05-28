Inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Sets U.S. Television and Streaming Details, Playoff Sites

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League and LIGA MX Femenil today announced further details for the first-ever NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, including broadcast details for both English and Spanish-language distribution in the U.S., playoff locations and competition rules and regulations.

In addition, it was announced that the Orlando Pride match against C.F. Monterrey Femenil, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 28 at INTER&Co Stadium as part of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, has been moved to Saturday, July 27. The match will still kick off at the same time, 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Paramount+.

The Pride open the tournament with a trip to WakeMed Soccer Park to battle against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Paramount+. Orlando will round out pool play by welcoming Racing Louisville FC to INTER&Co Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match broadcasted on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023, including Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

The tournament will consist of 30 group stage contests followed by a four-team semifinal round on August 6. CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the doubleheader semifinal round. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals.

