The Assist: Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC - May 29, 2024
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Story:
Orlando City SC has done historically well against Chicago Fire FC since Head Coach Oscar Pareja joined the Club ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer Season. In their last seven meetings against the Fire, the Lions have posted a 5-1-1 record against the Illinois-based side and enter the midweek matchup on a three-game winning streak against Chicago.
The Lions have once again been a force to be reckoned with when playing away matches in MLS so far this season. Orlando City currently holds the sixth-best road record in Major League Soccer to date and has posted a 3-0-1 record away from home in its last four road matches.
Orlando City defender and captain Robin Jansson is one appearance away from his 175th for the Lions across all competitions, which would extend his Club record in the category. The Swedish center back leads the Lions all-time in appearances (174), starts (168) and minutes played (16,367).
Quote of the Week:
"I see a team as well that is changing things. Their structure in the last game has been modified. We are adapting to those things. Pretty much thinking, if we have that optimism and think about our team we can get our result. They are probably more direct than Columbus and they have good players. We have to be very crafty to penetrate and not let up. That's what we asked of our players."
- Head Coach Oscar Pareja
Current Form:
Lions' Last Matchup: Orlando City 0, Columbus Crew 2 (5/25/24, INTER&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Diego Rossi (2)
Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Fire FC 1, D.C. United 1 (5/25/24, Audi Field)
Goal-Scorers: Kellyn Acosta; Christopher McVey
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 7-7-6 (Home: 4-2-2, Away: 3-5-4)
Last Matchup: Orlando City 3, Chicago Fire FC 1 (8/20/23, Soldier Field)
Next Up: Orlando City at New York Red Bulls
Date & Time: Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 8:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English Radio: 96.9 The Game
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
