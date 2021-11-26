Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland

The Toronto Marlies are in Cleveland on Friday to take on the Monsters. This is their first trip to Cleveland this season.

In the two previous meetings between the two teams this season, both have gone past regulation. The first one ended with a 3-2 Toronto victory in a shootout, while the most recent matchup on Sunday resulted in a 6-5 Cleveland win in overtime. The Marlies have played past regulation in four straight games.

The Marlies are 4-3-1-1 against North Division opponents and 1-0-1-0 against the Cleveland Monsters this season. Cleveland are currently just ahead of the Marlies in the North Division standings, sitting second, while Toronto occupies third place.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team with 13 points. He has points (3-4-7) in three consecutive games. Also, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who is the Marlies leading rookie scorer with 11 points. On the Monsters side, Jake Christiansen leads the way with 14 points, while Brendan Gaunce leads the team in goals with seven.

The first half of the home-and-home series between the two teams begins Friday night at 7:00pm. The two will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Toronto at 4:00pm.

