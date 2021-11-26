Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are in Cleveland on Friday to take on the Monsters. This is their first trip to Cleveland this season.
In the two previous meetings between the two teams this season, both have gone past regulation. The first one ended with a 3-2 Toronto victory in a shootout, while the most recent matchup on Sunday resulted in a 6-5 Cleveland win in overtime. The Marlies have played past regulation in four straight games.
The Marlies are 4-3-1-1 against North Division opponents and 1-0-1-0 against the Cleveland Monsters this season. Cleveland are currently just ahead of the Marlies in the North Division standings, sitting second, while Toronto occupies third place.
Players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team with 13 points. He has points (3-4-7) in three consecutive games. Also, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who is the Marlies leading rookie scorer with 11 points. On the Monsters side, Jake Christiansen leads the way with 14 points, while Brendan Gaunce leads the team in goals with seven.
The first half of the home-and-home series between the two teams begins Friday night at 7:00pm. The two will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Toronto at 4:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021
- Iowa Recalls Beraldo from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-Game Series with Thunderbirds at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat, Eagles Begin Two-Game Set Friday in Loveland - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Master, Michaud, MacKinnon - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bunnaman to Flyers, Willman to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Sign Frank Hora to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Battle Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #13: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland
- Marlies Look to Complete Back-To-Back with Win vs. Cleveland
- Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back
- Marlies Welcome Laval for First of Three at Home
- Marlies Look to Wrap up Road Trip with Win in Chicago