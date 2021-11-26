Coyotes Assign Jenik to Tucson Roadrunners

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Jan Jenik to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Jenik, 21, has played in two games for the Coyotes this season. He began the year with Tucson and has posted 4-3-7, a +1 rating with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 10 games. He currently ranks tied for second on the team in goals and tied for third in points.

The Nymburk, Czech Republic native played in two games for the Coyotes last season and scored a goal in each of them, becoming the second player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two games (Christian Fischer). Jenik was drafted in the third round, 65th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

