Reign Weekend Games Postponed
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign today announced that home games scheduled for tonight vs. the Bakersfield Condors and Saturday vs. the San Jose Barracuda have been postponed due to a malfunction of the ice-making equipment at Toyota Arena.
The Reign are working with the American Hockey League and their opponents to reschedule the games for a later date.
Fans who purchased tickets to Friday and Saturday's games will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled dates.
Visit ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information. For all the latest news and updates, download the officialâ¯Reign Mobile Appâ¯and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021
- Reign Weekend Games Postponed - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Postpones Ontario Reign Games this Weekend - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Season of Giving - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Recalls Beraldo from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-Game Series with Thunderbirds at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat, Eagles Begin Two-Game Set Friday in Loveland - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Master, Michaud, MacKinnon - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bunnaman to Flyers, Willman to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Sign Frank Hora to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Battle Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #13: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.