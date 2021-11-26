Reign Weekend Games Postponed

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign today announced that home games scheduled for tonight vs. the Bakersfield Condors and Saturday vs. the San Jose Barracuda have been postponed due to a malfunction of the ice-making equipment at Toyota Arena.

The Reign are working with the American Hockey League and their opponents to reschedule the games for a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday and Saturday's games will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled dates.

