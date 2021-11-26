Bruins Get by Islanders 3-2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Collin Adams and Erik Brown each scored a milestone goal on Friday night, helping the Bridgeport Islanders (5-11-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, stay close in a 3-2 loss to the Providence Bruins (7-5-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena.

Adams recorded his first AHL goal just 2:20 into the game and Brown tipped home his first professional goal nearly four minutes into the third. All three Bruins' goals came within a span of less than six minutes in the back half of the second period.

Adams cashed in on an early power play to put the Islanders out front 1-0, just a dozen seconds after Victor Berglund's tripping penalty. Austin Czarnik wristed a shot at Troy Grosenick from the left circle that was turned back, and Adams forced home a second rebound following Chris Terry's chance from the doorstep. It was also Adams' first point in the AHL after he recorded one goal and three assists in eight ECHL games with the Worcester Railers to begin his pro career.

Bridgeport carried its lead through the first intermission and past the 13-minute mark of the second, before Jesper Froden scored his fourth goal of the season at 13:58. He found a loose puck below the goal line and banked a backhand shot off goaltender Jakub Skarek that skipped over the goal line to make it 1-1.

Zach Senyshyn's power-play goal at 18:37 of the second put the Bruins ahead for the first time in the game. Aaron Ness settled a pass from Jack Studnicka behind the Bridgeport net and centered a feed for Senyshyn, who slammed home a one-timer for his fifth of the year.

Joona Koppanen made it 3-1 just 1:04 later with his second goal of the season, and Providence's second of the night at even strength. However, Brown got the Islanders back to within one at 4:02 of the third, skating to the right circle and redirecting Connor McCarthy's lengthy shot for his first pro goal. It was also McCarthy's first AHL point in four games with Bridgeport.

The Islanders outshot Providence 11-5 in the third period but couldn't even the score and suffered their seventh straight loss (0-6-1-0). Bridgeport fell to 1-1-0-1 in the series.

Skarek (5-4-2) made 29 saves in the Bridgeport crease and Grosenick (2-0-1) finished the night with 28 stops for Providence. The Islanders went 1-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, for the first time this season tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. inside PPL Center. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

