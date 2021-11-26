Islanders Battle Bruins Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-10-1-2) host the Providence Bruins (6-5-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena tonight, looking to snap a six-game skid (0-5-1-0). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Bridgeport fell to Springfield in its last outing on Wednesday, its 10th setback in 11 games on the road and fourth straight against the Thunderbirds. Austin Czarnik scored his third goal of the season late in the third period, while Cory Schneider matched his AHL career high with 44 saves. All four of Springfield's goals came within a span of 3:53 in the second period.

LISTEN ON RADIO: www.bit.ly/IslesRadio

WATCH LIVE: www.ahltv.com

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the third of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the second of six inside Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport earned a 6-4 victory at home in the last head-to-head matchup on Oct. 30th, when Simon Holmstrom recorded a career-high three points (one goal, two assists), and Otto Koivula and Anatolii Golyshev each had one goal and one assist. Providence won the first game of the series, 2-1 in a shootout, on Oct. 16th at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins returned to the road in their last game on Wednesday following a five-game homestand. Jack Ahcan and Cameron Hughes each scored once and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. It was Providence's second straight setback (0-1-1-0) and third in the last four games. Oskar Steen paces the Bruins with six goals and co-leads the team in points (12), along with Steven Fogarty. Providence ranks fourth in the Atlantic Division, three points behind Hershey with one game in hand.

ROSTER CHANGES

As the New York Islanders continue to deal with injuries and several players on the COVID-19 protocol list, the Bridgeport Islanders have also had many roster changes at the AHL level. Forwards Otto Koivula, Richard Panik, Andy Andreoff and Anatolii Golyshev, as well as defensemen Thomas Hickey, Grant Hutton, Paul LaDue and Robin Salo, have all been recalled by New York since Nov. 17th. In addition, forwards Paul Thompson, Felix Bibeau and Collin Adams, along with defensemen Mike Cornell and Connor McCarthy, have each been promoted from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) within the past week.

THE KILL

The Islanders had to contend with a season-high seven power plays against on Wednesday, but were up for the task and went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill. It was especially promising as Springfield boasted the AHL's fourth best power play entering the week, and Bridgeport had allowed a power-play goal in five straight games. The Islanders' PK is 19th in the AHL at 79.4%, but it's only 30th at home (14-for-20, 70%).

QUICK HITS

Austin Czarnik has scored in two of his last four games and is currently tied for sixth on the team with eight points (three goals, five assists)... Cory Schneider has stopped 80 of 86 shots over his last two starts (.930)... Former Springfield captain Paul Thompson made his Bridgeport debut on Wednesday and had five penalty minutes, fighting former Bruin Tommy Cross early in the second period... Collin Adams was reassigned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Tuesday and made his AHL debut on Wednesday... Jakub Skarek is fifth among all AHL goalies in minutes played (625:28).

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (5-9-2): Last: 4-1 L vs. New York Rangers, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (4-7-0-1): Last: 4-2 L at Maine, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

