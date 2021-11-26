Heat, Eagles Begin Two-Game Set Friday in Loveland

Friday, November 26, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (10-1-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (6-7-0-2; 7th Pacific)

LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat look to rebound from a Monday night setback against the Ontario Reign, the team's first regulation loss of the campaign. Matthew Phillips, Glenn Gawdin and Luke Philp scored for Stockton in the contest, but a three-goal third period from Ontario was the difference in a 5-3 decision. The loss snapped a season-opening, 12-game point streak for the Heat, a team record for longest such run.

THE KID IS ALRIGHT

Riding a six-game point streak with four goals and four assists in that span, rookie winger Jakob Pelletier has pulled into a tie atop Stockton's scoring race with line mate Adam Ruzicka at 16 points on the year. Pelletier enters the weekend ranked third among AHL rookies in scoring, tops among newcomers in the Pacific Division, and is one of six rookies in the league to lead their respective clubs on the offensive end thus far this season.

COMING AND GOING

Right wing Walker Duehr was assigned to Stockton on Wednesday, rejoining the Heat after a three week stay with the Calgary Flames, while top-line center Adam Ruzicka was recalled to the big club on Thursday. Duehr has two goals and an assist at the AHL level this season, his first professional points. The forward skated in one game while in Calgary, making his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators on November 14.

BOUNCING BACK

The Heat are 2-0 this year following losses, including a 3-2 win in the second game of the season against Tucson and most recently a 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign. Dustin Wolf got the start in each game, stopping 63 of 67 shots faced (.940 SVP), and Pelletier has found a goal in each of the bounce-back efforts.

CLAP FOR THE WOLFMAN

Stockton's point streak when rookie Dustin Wolf has occupied the blue paint has reached 10 games (8-0-2-0) dating back to the 2020-21 season, a run unmatched in Heat history. Wolf's impressive debut campaign has him tied for eighth in Goals Against Average (2.22) and fourth in Save Percentage (.931) among all AHL goalies, and he tops Pacific Division netminders in both categories.

SOAR WITH THE EAGLE'S NEST

Stockton has enjoyed success against the Colorado Eagles since the club shifted to the AHL from its start in the ECHL, the Heat owning an all-time mark of 11-3-0-1 against the Eagles. The Heat won the lone prior meeting between the clubs this season, led by an Adam Ruzicka hat trick. All-time in Loveland, the Heat are 6-2-0-0.

