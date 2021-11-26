Bunnaman to Flyers, Willman to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Connor Bunnaman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and forward Max Willman has been returned to the Philadelphia Phantoms, according to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season scorng one goal with one assist. He has played in 39 career games with the Flyers scoring one goal with two assists. The fourth-year pro has played in 122 career games with the Phantoms scoring 27 goals with 18 assists for 45 points. As a professional rookie in 2018-19 he scoring 19-13-32 to lead all Phantoms rookies while finishing second on the team in goals. He has split his time between the Flyers and Phantoms fairly evenly in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Bunnaman was a round 4 selection of the Flyers in 2016 out of the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL.

Willman, 26, is a third-year pro who began on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals in 2019-20. This is the first year of his NHL two-way contract and he has benefitted with a pair of recalls to the Flyers in which he has played in six NHL games this season. With Lehigh Valley this year, Willman leads the team with seven goals and is also tied for the AHL lead with two shorthanded goals. The Brown University product has played in 66 career games with the Phantoms scorinf 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points.

The Phantoms return to action tonight at the Syracuse Crunch.

The next home game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, November 27 with a Thanksgiving weekend clash against the Bridgeport Islanders on Hockey Fights Cancer Night also featuring LIQUID-A as the featured guest in the Saturday Night Hockey Live concert series.

