Iowa Recalls Beraldo from Heartlanders

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has recalled defenseman Adrien Beraldo from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Beraldo, 21 (1/13/2000), has recorded four points (1-3=4) in nine games with the Heartlanders this season. The 6-0, 183-pound native of Stoney Creek, Ont., tallied 16 goals and 44 assists in 164 OHL games with the Peterborough Petes, Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs from 2017-20. He wears sweater No. 8 with the Wild.

Iowa plays against the Henderson Silver Knights on the road on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.