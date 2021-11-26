Iowa Recalls Beraldo from Heartlanders
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has recalled defenseman Adrien Beraldo from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Beraldo, 21 (1/13/2000), has recorded four points (1-3=4) in nine games with the Heartlanders this season. The 6-0, 183-pound native of Stoney Creek, Ont., tallied 16 goals and 44 assists in 164 OHL games with the Peterborough Petes, Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs from 2017-20. He wears sweater No. 8 with the Wild.
Iowa plays against the Henderson Silver Knights on the road on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. CT.
