IceHogs Host Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation tonight at 7:00. Tonight is the first of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs Celebrate & Honor Loved Ones on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight

The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer tonight with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation. IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH.

Download and Personalize Your Hockey Fights Cancer "I Fight For" Signs

IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform! Download Your "I Fight For" Sign Here!

Annual Stick It to Cancer Sold Out in Minutes!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. Every stick sold out within minutes! Thank YOU, IceHogs fans! More Information

Hogs Ready for First Three-In-Three Weekend of Season

The IceHogs enter their first three-game in three-day weekend tonight and Sunday and travel to Chicago on Saturday. They will take on two additional three-in-three series this season: Dec. 30-Jan. 1 vs. Milwaukee and Chicago and Feb. 25-27 vs. Iowa and Texas. They also compete in a four-game in five-night run Apr. 1-5 at Tucson and Henderson.

Good To See You Old Friend

Tonight marks the first meeting between the IceHogs and Admirals since Feb. 22, 2020, a stretch of 644 days. The IceHogs went 1-7-1-0 against the Admirals during the shortened 2019-20 season and hold and all-time record of 63-62-8-10. The Admirals opted out of the 2020-21 season.

The Rockford IceHogs continue a three-game in three-day weekend tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 27 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena and return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, Nov. 28 to host the Admirals at 4 p.m. Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 5-6-1-0 (6th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 4-10-1-0 (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

63-62-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

