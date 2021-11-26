Pelletier, Penalty Kill Push Heat Past Eagles

LOVELAND, Colo. - Jakob Pelletier potted his AHL-best fourth game-winning goal of the season 2:03 into overtime to give the Stockton Heat (11-1-2-0) a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles (6-7-1-2) Friday at the Budweiser Events Center.

Stockton also saw a strong effort from its penalty kill on the night, which killed a season-high seven power plays en route to the win.

Netminder Dustin Wolf had a busy first frame, stopping 16 shots in the opening 20 minutes while holding the Eagles scoreless on four trips to the man-advantage. The stalemate was broken by the visitors 3:37 into the second period, Byron Froese rocketing a one-timer from the slot past Justus Annunen for the early edge. The Eagles countered with a pair of scores of their own, lighting the lamp twice in a period of 46 seconds late in the frame to take a one-goal edge to the third.

Glenn Gawdin evened up the tally in the opening minute of the final frame of regulation, a power play strike to draw even. The teams played to a draw for the remainder of the frame, including an extended 5-on-3 kill for Stockton late in the period, to push the game to extra time where Pelletier ended the evening's action.

NOTABLE

Glenn Gawdin now has 15 points (6g, 9a) in 16 career games against the Colorado Eagles.

Jakob Pelletier notched his AHL-leading fourth game-winning goal of the season with the overtime winner, his second OT score of the campaign. He now leads the Heat with 17 points (7g, 10a) on the season.

Stockton is now 9-0-2-0 in Dustin Wolf's last 11 starts. Wolf made 16 saves on 16 shots faced in the opening frame to keep a scoreless tie through 20 minutes.

The Heat killed a season-high seven penalties in the win.

Martin Pospisil made his return from injury after missing six games.

Stockton is now 7-2-0-0 all-time at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 7-for-7

THREE STARS

First - Jakob Pelletier (1g, gwg)

Second - Byron Froese (1g)

Third - Jordan Gross (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (29 saves on 31 shots faced)

OTL - Justus Annunen (26 saves on 29 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Eagles conclude their two-game set in Loveland Saturday at 2:05 p.m. PT, and Stockton then returns home for four consecutive games at Stockton Arena in the first week of December.

