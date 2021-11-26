Game #13: Abbotsford at Tucson

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







November 26, 2021/in Game Previews & Recaps /by Jimmy Peebles

Regular Season Game #13 - Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Roadrunners

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Jordan Watt (83), Carter Sandlak (47)

Linesmen: Jake Herzog (48), Anthony Caruso (54)

The Tucson Roadrunners will host the Abbotsford Canucks for a pair of games this weekend at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are taking on the Canucks for the first time in franchise history and will look to start the all-time series off with a win Friday night. The Canucks are currently 4-4-2-1, with a +1 goal differential, and enter the series having last played November 14 against San Jose, a 3-2 shootout loss.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners are coming off a 2-1 road win against the Iowa Wild, handing them their first regulation loss at home of the season. All three goals were scored in the first period, with Matias Maccelli and Terry Broadhurst finding the back of the net for the Roadrunners. Tucson held the Wild to just six shots on goal in the third period to lock down the Sunday afternoon win. The Roadrunners drew five penalties to Iowa's three, and goaltender Zane McIntyre made his Roadrunners debut, stopping 31 saves and earning the win.

2) A key part of the Roadrunners success at the Tucson Arena this season has been due to scoring early and often. Tucson has a 3-1 record at home when scoring first, and a 5-1 record when scoring first overall. In addition, the Roadrunners are a perfect 3-0 when leading after the first period, and 2-1 when returning to the Tucson Arena on at least four days of rest. These records all point to an exciting matchup between the Roadrunners and Canucks Friday night in the Old Pueblo.

3) This weekend at the Tucson Arena will feature a variety of festivities, beginning with a giveaway Friday night. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Roadrunners cowbell to help cheer on Tucson as they host the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time ever. In addition, the Roadrunners will be wearing their fan-favorite Kachina jerseys all weekend. To welcome the only Canadian team in the AHL Pacific Division to the Old Pueblo, the Tucson Arena will be serving Arizona-style poutine at select concession stands.

What's The Word?

Tucson Roadrunners Defenseman Ty Emberson on playing tough and sticking up for his teammates this season:

"We're a tough team, that's the mentality we have. We're a brotherhood, so we go out there and defend each other like we're brothers."

Number to Know

21.9 - The average age of the Roadrunners defensive unit entering the weekend with Abbotsford. Tucson's blue-line possesses a unique blend of youth and experience, with four of the seven having played professionally overseas, and the remaining three each played three years of NCAA hockey before joining the Roadrunners.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450AM, or on the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, as Jimmy Peebles gets you ready for the game before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has the call at 7:00 p.m. live from the Tucson Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.