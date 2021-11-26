Wolf Pack Open Key Three-Game Series with Thunderbirds at XL Center

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will put their five-game point streak on the line tonight when they return to the ice at the XL Center to face off against the rival Springfield Thunderbirds. Tonight's contest is Springfield's first visit to Hartford this season and opens a stretch that will see the teams meet three times in five days.

Tonight's puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the first of six meetings between the foes at the XL Center this season, and the first game of a stretch that will see the sides go head-to-head three times in five days. The rivals will meet in Springfield tomorrow at 2:05 pm before completing the mini-series of games on Wednesday night back in Hartford at 7:00 pm.

The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds have split each of the first two meetings, starting with the T-Birds taking a 2-1 decision on October 16th. Forward Matthew Peca scored the winning goal 6:08 into the third period on the powerplay to propel Springfield to the first victory of the season.

The Wolf Pack got their revenge on November 12th, claiming a 6-4 victory at the MassMutual Center. Forward Morgan Barron scored twice in the win, while forward Ty Ronning scored the winner 15:37 into the third period. The Wolf Pack trailed 2-0 after one period of play but scored four unanswered in the second to take the lead for good in the victory.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack enter tonight's game riding a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) following a 7-3 victory over the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at the XL Center. Forwards Anthony Greco and Patrick Khodorenko scored in the first period for the Pack, but Hartford trailed 3-2 after forty minutes of play.

Forward Lauri Pajuniemi scored two goals 64 seconds apart to regain the lead for Hartford early in the third period, while forwards P.C. Labrie and Jonny Brodzinski tacked on the insurance markers. Brodzinski scored twice, finding the twine both on the powerplay and while shorthanded.

Brodzinski leads the team with 17 points (6 g, 11 a), while Barron and Brodzinski hold the team lead in goals with six on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with an 8-1-1-0 record. He is 1-0-0-0 against the Thunderbirds and is slated to start tonight. Forward Tanner Fritz has points in eight of his last nine games and in three straight contests. He's scored four points (1 g, 3 a) during his current three-game streak.

Ronning also has points in three straight games (1 g, 3 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game with a 13-2-2-0 record following Wednesday night's 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders. Defenseman Josh Wesley scored his first goal of the season in the win, while forward Logan Brown's sixth of the season 2:07 later stood as the eventual winner.

The T-Birds scored four consecutive goals in the second period to jump out to a 4-0 lead they would not lose. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves to collect the victory, as the T-Birds swept a three-game set from the Isles.

Forwards Matthew Peca (9 g, 6 a), Brown (6 g, 9 a), and Nathan Walker (5 g, 10 a) are tied for the team lead in scoring among active players with 15 points each. Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich leads the team with 20 points (2 g, 18 a) but was recalled to the NHL's St. Louis Blues earlier this month. Lindgren leads the way in goal with seven wins this season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

$2 beers and $1 hot dogs are back at the XL Center tonight! Don't miss out on this and other special black Friday deals available this evening! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.