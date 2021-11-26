Abbotsford Canucks Announce Season of Giving

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that the team's next six home games will be part of the Season of Giving in support of local Abbotsford charities. The games on Nov 30th, Dec 1st, 4th, 5th, 22nd and 23rd will support BC Cancer Foundation - Abbotsford Children's Program, Salvation Army Abbotsford, Archway Community Services Toys for Tots, Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford, Jumpstart Foundation Abbotsford and the BC Dairy Association. The club will make a donation to each of these deserving causes and will offer opportunities for fans to show their support.

"Our community has been devastated by the recent flooding and has faced a lot of adversity recently," said COO Rob Mullowney. "The people of the Fraser Valley are a resilient group, a community that supports each other. Our players and staff feel fortunate to work, live and play here. We want to do our part to help and to give our fans a place to come together."

At each game during the season of giving the Abbotsford Canucks will recognize the local unsung heroes who have stepped up when our community needed them the most.

Season of Giving Schedule

Tuesday November 30th 7pm vs Ontario Reign: Hockey Fights Cancer night in support of BC Cancer Foundation - Abbotsford Children's Program - a group program for families with children aged 5-12 who have a parent or close grandparent living with cancer. Fans are encouraged to complete a "I Fight For____" card upon entering the Abbotsford Centre for the game that night.

Wednesday December 1st 7pm vs Ontario Reign: Winter Accessories Drive in support of the Salvation Army Abbotsford. Fans are encouraged to bring toques, gloves, socks, hand and feet warmers and rain ponchos to the game and drop them in designated areas before entering the Abbotsford Centre.

Saturday December 4th 7pm vs San Jose Barracuda: Teddy Bear Toss in support of Archway Community Services Toys for Tots. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or other new stuffed animal to the game.

Sunday December 5th 4pm vs San Jose Barracuda: Food Drive in support of Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game and drop it in a designated area before entering the Abbotsford Centre.

Wednesday December 22nd 7pm vs Tucson Roadrunners: In support of the Jumpstart Foundation Abbotsford, fans can participate in the 'Chuck a Puck' game to have some fun and to raise funds so kids can play.

Thursday December 23rd 4pm vs Tucson Roadrunners: In support of the dairy industry that was so severely impacted by the recent flooding. Together with the BC Dairy Association fans are asked to come in a festive mood to help celebrate the industry and the incredible community that has rallied in support of each other.

Tickets are available for all games at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.