Providence Bruins Score Three in Second Period, Beat Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Nine different Providence skaters recorded a point as a three-goal second period propelled the P-Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at Webster Bank Arena.

All three of Providence's goals came in the span of just five minutes and 43 seconds, one of which was on the power play. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 32-30, and now lead the season series, 2-1.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"Our first period I thought we were a little asleep at the wheel, but the guys did a good job of rectifying it and I thought we did a good job after that of making Bridgeport earn their ice.

"We were able to hold onto some pucks in the offensive zone and make some plays. The power play stepped up and got a big goal for us. We got the big penalty kill when we needed it and I thought the PK was really sharp. I'm really proud of the guys. We'll celebrate this victory and get prepared for tomorrow.

"I thought Fogarty's line kind of set the tone. They were really good. They all read very well off each other and they're playing with confidence, which is great to see. Even defensively and away from the puck, they've been just as good.

"Usually when you have offensive guys like that, they tend to cheat, but not these three. I'm impressed with Froden and how hard he plays. Steen has really grown as a player and Fogarty is elite at this level. I think he's a real elite American League player that has a lot of upside even at the NHL level."

STATS

- Jesper Froden recorded a point for the second consecutive game with his fourth goal of the season.

Froden has scored four goals and added eight assists for 12 points in 16 games.

- Steven Fogarty also picked up a point for the second straight game with an assist on Froden's goal.

Fogarty has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 16 games.

- Like his two linemates, Oskar Steen recorded a point for the second consecutive game with the secondary assist on Froden's goal. Steen has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in just 11 games.

- Oskar Steen and Steven Fogarty are tied for the team lead in points with 13 each.

- Zach Senyshyn continued the trend and recorded a point for the second consecutive game, scoring his fifth goal of the season on the power play. Senyshyn has picked up eight points (5G, 3A) in 16 games.

- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and made 28 saves to earn his second win of the season.

- Aaron Ness recorded his fourth assist in as many games with the primary helper on Senyshyn's goal.

- Jack Studnicka grabbed the secondary assist on Senyshyn's goal. Studnicka has recorded five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games.

- Joona Koppanen scored the game-winning goal with his second tally of the season.

- Eduards Tralmaks and Urho Vaakanainen picked up the assists on the Koppanen goal..

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, November 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 18 28

HARTFORD 17 26

HERSHEY 16 19

PROVIDENCE 16 18

CHARLOTTE 17 18

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 17 18

BRIDGEPORT 19 13

LEHIGH VALLEY 17 11

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 3 0 3

BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.