Checkers Sign Frank Hora to PTO
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have added to the defensive corps ahead of this weekend's series against Utica, signing Frank Hora to a professional tryout (PTO).
This is Hora's second stint with the Checkers, as he was previously on a PTO and appeared in one game for Charlotte. The 25-year-old has otherwise spent this season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he has four assists in seven games.
Currently in his fifth pro season, Hora has logged 73 points (13g, 60a) in 270 career ECHL games and one assist in 13 AHL games.
The Checkers wrap up their home stand this weekend with two games against the Utica Comets, beginning with Saturday's tilt at 6 p.m.
