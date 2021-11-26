Griffins Host Country Night & Sixth Annual Red Kettle Game

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Sixth Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Sixth Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army: Help raise awareness of The Salvation Army's mission to provide programs and services to our West Michigan neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year by wearing red to the game. Several red kettles will be stationed throughout the lobby and concourse, and The Salvation Army's brass band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of holiday favorites on the concourse during intermissions. In addition to special game elements and graphics, the Griffins will wear red jerseys to support the Red Kettle theme.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: Select game-worn Red Kettle jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit The Salvation Army.

College Nights: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Country Night

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Country Night: Country Night will feature live music from Whiskey Bound, a Grand Rapids-based band that performs across the region. Whiskey Bound provides a high-energy show of country music and classic rock with male and female lead vocals. Radio station B-93 will also be attendance, interacting with fans.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

