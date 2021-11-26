Series Preview vs. Iowa: November 27 & 28
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice to take on the Iowa Wild at Orleans Arena on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. PT and Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT.
NOTES
The Silver Knights record is currently 7-5-1-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.
This will be the first time these two teams meet in franchise history.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
13 games into their season, the Iowa Wild have an 8-4-1 record, leading the Central Division. Three of those losses took place while they were away.
Marco Rossi is the point leader for the Iowa Wild, with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 11 games played in his rookie season. Kyle Rau, currently ranking third in overall points with the Wild, has 12 points (5G, 7A). Three of his five goals have been game winners. Goaltender Andrew Hammond has had three shutout games in the six he's played this season.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Last weekend, the Henderson Silver Knights concluded their five game road trip with back-to-back games against the Colorado Eagles. The two teams split the series, with the Silver Knights win taking place on Friday, Nov. 20. Friday's game ended with a final score of 3-2, with two goals by Mason Primeau and one from Colt Conrad. On Saturday, a goal from Daniel D'Amato gave the Silver Knights an early lead, until Colorado's Roland McKeown got a goal at the end of the second period followed by Ryan Wagner's game-winner. HSK was defeated 2-1.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 11 points (5G, 6A)
Sven Baertschi: 8 points (4G, 4A)
*Daniil Miromanov: 7 points (2G, 5A)
Lucas Elvenes: 7 points (2G, 5A)
Maxim Marushev: 7 points (2G, 5A)
Peter DiLiberatore: 7 points (1G, 6A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch both games locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6), or AHLtv
Listen on 1230 The Game
