American Hockey League Postpones Ontario Reign Games this Weekend
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that the Ontario Reign's home games tonight vs. the Bakersfield Condors (AHL Game #236) and Saturday vs. the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Game #250) have been postponed due to a malfunction of the ice-making equipment at Toyota Arena.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021
- Reign Weekend Games Postponed - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Postpones Ontario Reign Games this Weekend - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Season of Giving - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Recalls Beraldo from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-Game Series with Thunderbirds at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat, Eagles Begin Two-Game Set Friday in Loveland - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Master, Michaud, MacKinnon - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bunnaman to Flyers, Willman to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Open up First Half of Back-To-Back in Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Sign Frank Hora to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Battle Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #13: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Host Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.