American Hockey League Postpones Ontario Reign Games this Weekend

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that the Ontario Reign's home games tonight vs. the Bakersfield Condors (AHL Game #236) and Saturday vs. the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Game #250) have been postponed due to a malfunction of the ice-making equipment at Toyota Arena.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.