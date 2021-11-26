Busdeker and Mitchell Light the Goal Lamp on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the BMO
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Forward D.J. Busdeker and defenseman Ian Mitchell recorded their first goals of the season, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-7-1-0) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (5-10-1-0) 5-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night.
The Admirals jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead halfway through the opening period off the sticks of Matt Tennyson and Mike McCarron. Tennyson spun in his second goal of the season 1:41 into the game past the pads of IceHogs goalie Arivd Soderblom (L, 21 saves on 25 shots) off the right-wing circle. Moments later, McCarron caught a centering pass off the right post of Soderblom from Anthony Richard for his first goal of the campaign at 9:34.
Late in the first period, the IceHogs responded as Busdeker deflected in his first goal of the season past the glove of Admirals netminder Connor Ingram (W, 19 saves on 21 shots) at 16:49. Defenseman Alec Regula and forward Andrei Altybarmakian added assists.
Admirals forward Matt Luff reclaimed the momentum on the power play late in the second period, firing a loose puck through traffic for his fifth goal of the season at 15:23.
In the final frame, the Admirals piled on two more marks from Rocco Grimaldi (13:48) and Mathieu Olivier (empty net at 16:36) to take a commanding lead. Mitchell capped the evening with his first marker of the season, blasting a shot past Ingram from the left-wing faceoff circle at 17:46.
The IceHogs received multiple chances on the power play, including a 5-on-3 attack for just over half a minute in the second period, but went 0-for-5 in the contest. The Admirals went 1-for-2.
The Rockford IceHogs continue a three-game in three-day weekend tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 27 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena and return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, Nov. 28 to host the Admirals at 4 p.m. Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
