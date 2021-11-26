Tucson Roadrunners Win 4-1 against Abby Canucks

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (6-6-1-0) defended their home turf on Friday night, beating the Abbotsford Canucks (4-5-2-1) by a score of 4-1 in Tucson. Tonight saw the return of Justin Bailey, Nic Petan and Sheldon Dries to the Canucks' lineup but Abby did not have enough in the tank to come back in this one.

Abbotsford started hotter than the Arizona sun, scoring the first goal of the contest just over a minute into the game. Will Lockwood backhanded the puck past a diving Ivan Prosvetov to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The goal was Lockwood's second of the season. Madison Bowey provided a beautiful feed to set the play up and Nic Petan also registered an assist.

The next 59 minutes did not go quite so smoothly for the Abby Canucks. Michael Carcone evened the score at 1 for the Tucson Roadrunners when he beat Mikey DiPietro at the 8:05 mark of the first period. Cameron Hebig lived up to his last name with a big assist on the play.

Hudson Elynuik gave the Roadrunners the lead just over two minutes later when he snuck the puck past DiPietro, making it a 2-1 game. Travis Barron and Tyson Empey assisted on the play.

Matias Maccelli made it three unanswered goals for the Roadrunners in the first period when he lit the lamp at the 11:39 mark. Ivan Prosvetov contributed the rare goalie assist on the play.

The Canucks had three powerplays in the second period, including a brief two-man advantage, but failed to find the back of the net. Tucson applied consistent pressure throughout the frame, but just like Abbotsford, failed in their pursuit of another goal.

Tucson added an insurance marker in the final period. Michael Carcone scored his second goal of the game to give the Roadrunners a 4-1 lead at the 4:38 mark of the third period. James Moser and Maccelli assisted on the play.

That was all she wrote, as the Roadrunners bested the Abbotsford Canucks 4-1 on Friday night in Tucson. This was the first game since November 14th for the Canucks and the rust showed. Aside from Lockwood's goal, there was not much to cheer about for Abby fans watching from home. All told, the Canucks went 0/4 on powerplays and had issues applying pressure in the offensive zone. Abby mustered just six shots in the second period and nine shots in the final frame.

Michael DiPietro entered the game with a .949 save percentage over his previous three starts but struggled to find his footing in this one. Mikey turned aside 35 of the 39 shots he faced for an .897 save percentage. However, the blame for this loss does not fall all on DiPietro's shoulders as he made a number of impressive saves to keep the game close. It will be interesting to see if Trent Cull calls on Arturs Silovs to start the series finale tomorrow evening against the Roadrunners.

The Abbotsford Canucks will attempt to avenge tonight's defeat Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners in the series finale. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm PT from Tucson and fans can watch live from back in Abbotsford on AHLtv. Follow us on social media to stay up to date on all the latest information.

