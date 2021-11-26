Monsters Win Fourth Straight in 5-1 Victory over Marlies
November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-3-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brett Gallant notched the first tally of the night at 16:25 of the opening frame with helpers from Kevin Stenlund and Jake Christiansen to get the Monsters on the board. Tyler Sikura doubled the score with a marker at 19:12 off assists from Stenlund and Liam Foudy sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. The Marlies cut the lead in half after a power-play marker from Joey Anderson at 10:05 of the second period making it 2-1 after forty minutes. Cleveland quickly began to build on the lead in the third period beginning with Foudy scoring an unassisted goal at 2:44 followed by Christiansen adding a tally at 7:10 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Stenlund. Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbed the final marker of the night on the man advantage at 9:19 off assists from Brendan Gaunce and Christiansen securing the 5-1 victory.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves for the victory while Toronto's Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves in defeat.
The Monsters make a quick turnaround to visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, November 27, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 3 - - 5
TOR 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/2 3/4 17 min / 7 inf
TOR 36 1/4 1/2 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 35 1 5-2-2
TOR Hutchinson L 28 5 2-2-2
Cleveland Record: 9-3-1-3, 2nd North Division
Toronto Record: 8-5-1-1, 4th North Division
