Monsters Win Fourth Straight in 5-1 Victory over Marlies

November 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-3-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brett Gallant notched the first tally of the night at 16:25 of the opening frame with helpers from Kevin Stenlund and Jake Christiansen to get the Monsters on the board. Tyler Sikura doubled the score with a marker at 19:12 off assists from Stenlund and Liam Foudy sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. The Marlies cut the lead in half after a power-play marker from Joey Anderson at 10:05 of the second period making it 2-1 after forty minutes. Cleveland quickly began to build on the lead in the third period beginning with Foudy scoring an unassisted goal at 2:44 followed by Christiansen adding a tally at 7:10 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Stenlund. Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbed the final marker of the night on the man advantage at 9:19 off assists from Brendan Gaunce and Christiansen securing the 5-1 victory.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves for the victory while Toronto's Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters make a quick turnaround to visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, November 27, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 3 - - 5

TOR 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/2 3/4 17 min / 7 inf

TOR 36 1/4 1/2 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 35 1 5-2-2

TOR Hutchinson L 28 5 2-2-2

Cleveland Record: 9-3-1-3, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 8-5-1-1, 4th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.