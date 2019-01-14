Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 14

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Thursday, Jan. 10: Laval 0 at Manitoba 4

The Moose got goals from Cameron Schilling and Alexis D'Aoust in the first period, followed by tallies from Jansen Harkins and Marko Dano late in the third to grab a 4-0 victory. Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season. Harkins finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Saturday, Jan. 12: Laval 6 at Manitoba 5 SO

Brent Pedersen and Jansen Harkins struck for Manitoba in the first, but the Moose came out of the frame in a 2-2 tie with the Rocket. Laval grabbed the lead early in the second, but Michael Spacek and Logan Stanley put the Moose in front heading to the third. Again the Rocket got on the attack early in the period as Laval pushed in front, 5-4. Marko Dano tied the game late to force extra time and a shootout. Laval's Daniel Audette scored the only goal of the shootout as the Rocket came away with the 6-5 win.

vs. Milwaukee**

Monday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. CT

vs. Milwaukee**

Wednesday, Jan. 16

7 p.m. CT vs. San Antonio**

Saturday, Jan. 19

2 p.m. CT vs. San Antonio*

Sunday, Jan. 20

2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose continue their six-game home stand against the Milwaukee Admirals and San Antonio Rampage. Saturday's Grassroots Hockey Day against San Antonio features a Mason Appleton mini-bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans at Bell MTS Place. The rematch against the Rampage is Star Wars Day. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets and through the Moose App.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

23 Michael Spacek 34 4 20 24 20 -6

38 Logan Shaw 30 13 10 23 17 -11

39 Seth Griffith 29 5 14 19 14 -5

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 1

34 JC Lipon 27 6 8 14 54 5

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 11-11-2 2.81 0.918 2

35 Ken Appleby 1-5-0 4.03 0.883 0

*On NHL roster

New Leader

Riding a four-game point streak, and notching 14 points (3G, 11A) in his last 14 games, Michael Spacek cruised into top spot on the Moose scoring list during Saturday's game. Spacek recorded his fourth multi-point game of the campaign with a goal and an assist. The Pardubice, Czech Republic native is third on the Moose with three power play goals after leading the club with 10 the previous season. Spacek tallied his 20th assist in his 34th game in Saturday's shootout loss, leaving in him one shy of his 70-game total from the 2017-18 season.

Dano Doing Damage

Forward Marko Dano has goals in back-to-back games and four tallies in his past six. During that span, Dano is averaging 3.17 shots per game, and scoring on 21.1 per cent of those attempts. In 15 games with the Moose this season, Dano has recorded nine points (4G, 5A), giving him the sixth-highest points-per-game average at 0.60.

Harkins... So Hot Right Now

Forward Jansen Harkins is currently on the most productive run of his young professional career. The North Vancouver, B.C. product has four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games, and six points (4G, 2A) during his last seven outings. With 12 points (7G, 5A) in 35 games this season, Harkins is one point shy of matching his 46-game total of 13 points (2G, 11A) from his rookie campaign in 2017-18. The former second round selection is fourth on the Moose in goals.

Quick Out of the Gate

Since returning from the holiday break, the Moose have made a habit of getting on the scoreboard early in contests. Manitoba has opened the scoring less than five minutes into five of their last seven games. In three of those situations, the opening goal came less than three minutes into the contest, with the fastest being Skyler McKenzie's goal 37 seconds into a Dec. 30 win over Colorado. The Moose hold a 4-0-0-1 record in those games, and are 14-2-1-1 when scoring first this season.

Defenceman Tucker Poolman slotted back into the lineup Saturday evening after missing 17 games since Nov. 23 due to injury. Poolman made an immediate impact on the score sheet, picking up the primary assist on Jansen Harkins' first period power play goal. The second-year pro has points in three straight games-played with a goal and two assists. Overall, the East Grand Forks, Minn. product has six points (1G, 5A) in 14 games and is a plus-one rating.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.