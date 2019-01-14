Week 15 Report: Offense Finding Footing, But Hogs Drop Two

The Rockford IceHogs notched one point in their two contests last week following a shootout loss at Texas on Friday and regulation loss at San Antonio on Saturday. Following Friday's defeat, the IceHogs have now dropped each of their first five shootouts to open the 2018-19 season. Rockford skaters are a combined 1-for-13 in the shootout, with Anthony Louis as the lone skater to convert on the shootout this season.

The IceHogs have scored 3+ goals in three straight games for just the second stretch this season. Rockford scored a season-high six goals on Jan. 6 vs. Iowa before notching three goals in each of the two contests last week. The team's only other such stretch was a five-game span with 3+ goals from Oct. 13-24.

The Hogs are currently tied for the most overtime games in the AHL this season following Friday's shootout in Texas. Rockford has played into overtime in 14 of 40 games to match Bridgeport, Iowa and Milwaukee for the league lead. Entering Monday, three of the four teams to have played in a league high-tying 14 OT games this season are in the Central Division.

Jordan Schroeder extended his point streak to a season high-tying three straight games with points in each of the two games over the weekend, including posting just the seventh multi-goal game for a Rockford skater with his two tallies on Saturday at San Antonio. Schroeder has four points (2g, 2a) during his streak and 11 points (5g, 6a) over his last 14 games since Dec. 14.

Dylan Sikura has points in each of his three games since returning from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 6. Sikura has combined for four points (2g, 2a) in those three contests, and has yet to go more than two straight games without registering a point through his first 29 career AHL contests.

Lucas Carlsson also extended his own point streak to a season high-tying three straight games with an assist in both Friday and Saturday's contests. Carlsson has now found the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games dating to Dec. 15. The defenseman leads all IceHogs blueliners in scoring over that stretch with nine points (5g, 4a) in those 10 games.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 | Rockford at San Antonio (7 p.m.) The IceHogs seek to salvage a victory in their three-game Texas swing with a Tuesday night matchup against the Rampage. Rockford is 2-2-0-1 thus far in the series.

Friday, Jan. 18 | Rockford vs Grand Rapids (7 p.m.) The Hogs return from a three-game road trip for a showdown with the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

Saturday, Jan. 19 | Rockford at Chicago (7 p.m.) Rockford hits the road again for an Illinois Lottery Cup series contest against the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont, Illinois. The Hogs currently trail the Wolves, 9-7, in the Lottery Cup standings.

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, Feb.4. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. This month's expected guests will be announced at a later date.

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

