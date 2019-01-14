Tuesday's Checkers Game Sold Out
January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their game on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Bojangles' Coliseum is sold out. As part of the team's Rolle Back Night promotion, the team offered 1950s pricing on tickets starting at just $1.
Those who have tickets for the game are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential traffic and parking delays. Coliseum doors will open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. start time against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Continuing the theme that honors the first professional hockey games played at the coliseum starting in 1956, throwback concessions pricing including $1 hot dogs, 50 cent 16 oz. sodas and 50 cent small popcorn will be available. Additionally, the Red Line Club restaurant will offer a fried bologna sandwich with American cheese on white bread served with tater tots, a pickle spear and a mini chocoloate Moon Pie for just $5.
