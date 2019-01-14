Wolves Insider: First-Place Showdown

HIGH-SCORING FIRST-PLACE SHOWDOWN EXPECTED

The Chicago Wolves split a road series in Tucson over the weekend, scoring eight goals against the Roadrunners to continue leading the league with 141 goals this season.

Forward Tomas Hyka scored three goals in Friday's victory, notching his first hat trick as a professional in North America and becoming the fifth Wolves player to earn a hat trick this season. Meanwhile, the other 30 teams in the American Hockey League have combined for 25 players with hat tricks.

Forwards Daniel Carr and Brooks Macek each tallied one goal and three assists over the series, improving their personal point totals to 45 and 39, respectively. Carr's performance put him in first place among the AHL's point scorers and increased his points-per-game average to first among active AHL players at 1.36. Macek stands in a five-way tie for fifth in AHL scoring and has racked up 13 multi-point games this season.

Wednesday's matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins will be another battle for first place. The Griffins moved into the top spot with 49 points on Saturday with their 5-2 win over Belleville, while the Wolves sit one point back after the split in Tucson. Texas and Iowa are also within reach of the top, tied in third with 47 points.

HOW TO GET AN ANIMAL ADOPTION AWARENESS JERSEY

The Wolves debut their Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys, presented by Chaos & Cuddles, this weekend against the Rockford IceHogs and the Milwaukee Admirals. The commemorative jerseys will be available to own with proceeds benefitting local animal-adoption related charities and Chicago Wolves Charities.

One of rookie defenseman Erik Brännström's jerseys will be the grand prize for the Golden Ticket raffle. Only 50 tickets are available at $50 apiece and can be found here. Five more jerseys - belonging to Skates, forwards Daniel Carr, Brooks Macek and Reid Duke and defenseman Jake Bischoff - will be available for blind auction online and in-arena. The remaining jerseys will be a part of a silent auction near the Chicago Wolves Charities Table.

ESPORTS NIGHT ON SATURDAY

The Chicago Wolves are hosting their inaugural esports Night on Saturday, Jan. 19, against the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena. Learn about college scholarship opportunities in esports from Robert Morris University, then test your skills against other gamers in Fortnite, Rocket League, NHL19 and more.

TOP LINE

TOMAS HYKA

Forward Tomas Hyka returned to the lineup on Friday after missing four games due to injury and took no time at all to get on the scoresheet, delivering his first professional hat trick to lead the Wolves to a 6-3 win. He added another goal on Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Roadrunners.

BROOKS MACEK

Forward Brooks Macek tallied his 18th goal of the campaign on Saturday and put up three assists over the weekend in the split with Tucson. Macek is tied for fifth in the AHL with 39 points and averages a point per game for the Wolves despite being held without a point 21 times this year.

DANIEL CARR

With his goal and three assists this weekend in Tucson, forward Daniel Carr overtook teammate Brandon Pirri for the AHL lead in scoring with 45 points (19 G, 26 A). Carr's plus/minus rating of +23 also leads the league and his 1.36 points per game are the most among all active AHL players.

REWIND (1-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, JAN. 12: (at) TUCSON 3, CHICAGO 2

The Wolves led heading into the final period, but fell after a furious third-period rally at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Forwards Tomas Hyka and Brooks Macek each scored for Chicago, but Adam Helewka's two goals in the final nine minutes sealed the win for Tucson.

Goaltender Zach Fucale saved 27 shots in his first start with the Wolves.

FRIDAY, JAN. 11: CHICAGO 6, (at) TUCSON 3

The Wolves produced a season-high four goals in the opening period, including a pair eight seconds apart, to set the tone for the victory at Tucson Convention Center.

Forward Tomas Hyka posted his first hat trick as a pro in North America while forwards Daniel Carr and T.J. Tynan and defenseman Griffin Reinhart also scored.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 18 saves for the win.

