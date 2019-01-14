Sens Reassign Archibald and Elliott to Belleville
January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Darren Archibald and defenceman Stefan Elliott to the Belleville Senators.
Archibald made his Sens debut Saturday night and in two games with Belleville this season, he has an assist.
Elliott joined Ottawa on its west coast trip but didn't draw into the line-up. He has an assist in three NHL games this season and has two goals and five points in 11 contests with Belleville.
Both Archibald and Elliott were acquired earlier this season from Vancouver and Pittsburgh, respectively.
Belleville is back in action on Wednesday against Laval and returns home on Jan. 25 to host Toronto. Tickets are available.
