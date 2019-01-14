Blue Jackets Assign Gabriel Carlsson, Kole Sherwood to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned defenseman Gabirel Carlsson and forward Kole Sherwood to the Monsters.

A 6'5", 192 lb. left-handed native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In one NHL appearance for Columbus this season, Carlsson notched two penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 1-8-9 with six penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 32 AHL appearances for Cleveland this year.

In 17 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19, Carlsson supplied 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes and a -3 rating and posted a +1 rating in five postseason appearances for Columbus in 2017. In 68 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning the past three campaigns, Carlsson contributed 3-12-15 with 22 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. In 92 career SHL appearances for Linkoping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Carlsson tallied 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'1", 202 lb. right-handed native of Columbus, OH, Sherwood, 21, contributed 4-3-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 24 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. In 22 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sherwood contributed 4-3-7 with 22 penalty minutes and a -10 rating and added 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in three ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen.

Prior to his professional career, Sherwood tallied 75-104-179 with 169 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 180 OHL appearances for the London Knights, Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and helped London claim the 2015-16 OHL Championship. In three appearences for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms during the 2014-15 campaign, Sherwood notched 1-1-2 with a +2 rating.

