American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Steve Bernier has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Hartford on Jan. 12.
Bernier was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Bridgeport's games Tuesday (Jan. 15) at Charlotte, Wednesday (Jan. 16) at Charlotte and Saturday (Jan. 19) vs. Providence.
