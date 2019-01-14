Condors Home with Food and Drink Specials this Week

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are coming home hungry on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena this Wednesday and Friday with great deals on drinks and food. Great seats start at just $12 and are on sale or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.

$5 MARGARITAS & $2 SODAS - Wednesday, Jan. 16 @ 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Presented by 103.9 The Beat

Check out the Ice Level Lounge (watch this!) and enjoy drinks, bar games, and TV's feet from the glass; it's free to anyone 21 years and older with a game ticket!

Bakersfield hosts the Stockton Heat

$1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Jan. 18 @ 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by KNZR 1560 AM/97.7 FM and SC Architect

Enjoy hot dogs for just a buck at the game (limit five per customer, per trip)

Downtown Elementary School will perform the National Anthem, hi-five the players as they walk out, and will have a table on the concourse to raise funds. To find out how your school or organization can host a fundraiser with the Condors, click here or call 324-PUCK (7825)

