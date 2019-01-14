San Diego's Sam Carrick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Sam Carrick has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 13, 2019.

Carrick posted back-to-back three-point games last week, totaling two goals and four assists as the Gulls extended their winning streak to eight games, longest in the AHL this season.

On Wednesday night in Stockton, Carrick notched a goal and two assists to help San Diego to a 7-4 victory over the Heat. And on Saturday, he reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career and registered two more assists as the Gulls defeated Milwaukee, 5-2.

Carrick ranks third in the AHL in goals (20) and tied for 11th in points (37) in 30 games for San Diego this season, his seventh pro campaign. The native of Markham, Ont., has also played in three contests with the parent Anaheim Ducks in 2018-19. Originally a fifth-round selection by Toronto in the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has skated in 361 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto and has notched 88 goals and 129 assists for 217 points, while adding one goal and one assist in 22 NHL appearances with the Ducks and Maple Leafs.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Carrick will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.

