Brandon Halverson Reassigned to ECHL

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Halverson, who joined the Wolf Pack from Maine January 7, appeared in one AHL game, stopping 29 of the 34 shots he faced in a 6-3 loss at Providence Friday night. In 23 appearances with the Mariners this season, the third-year pro out of the Ontario Hockey League is 13-8-0, with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

The next action for the Wolf Pack is a home game this Friday, January 18, a 7:15 PM contest vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the XL Center. That being a Friday night, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

