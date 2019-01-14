Griffins Assign Crawford to Walleye

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday assigned defenseman Marcus Crawford to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his rookie campaign, Crawford, 21, has skated in two games with the Griffins and recorded four shots.

A 5-foot-11, 196-pound blueliner, Crawford ranks third among Toledo defensemen in scoring with 11 points (0-11-11) in 26 games while adding a plus-eight rating and four penalty minutes.

Before turning professional, Crawford played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, totaling 149 points (23-126-149) and 174 PIM in 252 outings from 2014-18. During the 2017-18 campaign, the Ajax, Ontario, native ranked sixth among league defensemen with 53 points (13-40-53) while posting career highs in points, goals, assists and games played (68).

The Central Division-leading Griffins head to Chicago to play the second-place Wolves on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.