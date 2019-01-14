Sound Tigers Recall Holmstrom, Gaudreau from Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards Josh Holmstrom and Matt Gaudreau have been recalled from the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Holmstrom, 29, recorded 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 37 games with Worcester this season and ranks sixth on the team in scoring. He is tied for third in goals and one of just four players to appear in every game for the Railers.

Last season, Holmstrom collected five points (two goals, three assists) in 28 games with Bridgeport and also notched two points (one goal, one assist) in seven regular-season games with Worcester - the team's ECHL affiliate. He added a goal and two assists in three Kelly Cup Playoff contests.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Holmstrom has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 108 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers. Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 181-pound forward played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and registered 74 points (31 goals, 43 assists) in 154 games with the River Hawks.

Gaudreau, 24, had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and a plus-one rating in 20 games with the Railers this season, which tied him for fifth on the team in both goals and points. He scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win against Manchester after he was returned on loan earlier in the day.

Gaudreau ranked sixth on the Railers in scoring last season with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and a plus-six rating in 38 games. He also collected one assist in nine games with the Sound Tigers in 2017-18. A native of Carneys Point Township, N.J., Gaudreau played four seasons at Boston College from 2013-17 and recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 contests prior to turning pro. He posted career highs in goals (eight), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games as a senior and ranked second on the Eagles in scoring that season.

